  • South Koreans look toward the North through binoculars at an observation post near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea, in Paju, South Korea, in May 2022. | REUTERS
A U.S. citizen was believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing into the country while on a tour of the heavily fortified Joint Security Area at the border with the South, the United Nations Command said Tuesday.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the U.N. Command said in a statement. “We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

KPA refers to the North’s Korean People’s Army.

