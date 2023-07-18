A U.S. citizen was believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing into the country while on a tour of the heavily fortified Joint Security Area at the border with the South, the United Nations Command said Tuesday.
“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the U.N. Command said in a statement. “We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”
KPA refers to the North’s Korean People’s Army.
