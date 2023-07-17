  • Kyodo

Mazda will launch its first electric-vehicle-only model in 2027, CEO Masahiro Moro said in a recent interview in Tokyo, as part of efforts to speed up its electrification efforts and catch up with global rivals.

In 2021, the firm started to sell an electric model of the MX-30 sport utility vehicle, initially launched as a hybrid car, but the Japanese automaker has not had a dedicated electric vehicle.

Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro speaks in an interview in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
