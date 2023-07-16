Five bodies of people who were trapped under a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were pulled out on Sunday, firefighting authorities said, taking the death toll from the days of torrential rains that pounded the country to 31.

The five people were found from a bus that has been submerged at a flooded underpass in Cheongju on Saturday after rescue workers began underwater search operations early Sunday, officials said.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety earlier said 26 people have died and 10 were missing as of early Sunday morning as the heavy rains caused landslides and floods across the country, with evacuation orders covering 7,540 people.