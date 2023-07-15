  • Rescuers pull a boat carrying evacuees in a flooded residential area of the city of Akita on Saturday afternoon. | KYODO
Heavy rain pounded Akita Prefecture on Saturday, with some residents urged to immediately get to safety after a river in the prefectural capital of Akita broke its banks, local authorities said.

Two people were taken to hospital after a landslide hit a house in the city, rescue workers said.

Bullet train services were suspended between Morioka and Akita stations, the operator of the Akita Shinkansen Line said.

