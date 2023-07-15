The Defense Ministry is considering deploying the Air Self-Defense Force’s mobile surveillance radar system to Kitadaitojima, a remote Pacific island in Okinawa Prefecture.
While Chinese military aircraft are increasing their activities around Japan’s Nansei Island chain, including the Okinawan islands, the Pacific side remains a “blank area” not covered sufficiently by Japan’s surveillance activities, according to a senior ministry official.
The remote island in the village of Kitadaito sits about 360 kilometers east of Okinawa’s main island.
