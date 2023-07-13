  • A mudslide occurred at Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, early Thursday. | KYODO
Toyama – Torrential rain hit regions facing the Sea of Japan from Wednesday to Thursday, causing mudslides and leaving a city assembly member in Toyama Prefecture missing.

Ishikawa Prefecture logged a record 6-hour rainfall total of 199 millimeters during the night in Kahoku, while Toyama Prefecture registered a downpour of 170.5 millimeters in Kamiichi, another record high.

The prefectures saw linear rain bands, known to bring heavy downpours, develop Wednesday night due to the seasonal rain front situated over the Japanese archipelago.

