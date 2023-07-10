Torrential rain triggered landslides that killed at least one person and prompted authorities to order tens of thousands of people to leave their homes on Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday.
One woman in her 70s was killed when a landslide hit her house in Fukuoka Prefecture, said public broadcaster NHK.
Another three people were missing after a landslide hit two homes in Saga prefecture, NHK has said.
