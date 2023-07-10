  • Water seen rising at the Kose River in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday morning | MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE, TRANSPORT AND TOURISM / VIA KYODO
    Water seen rising at the Kose River in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday morning | MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE, TRANSPORT AND TOURISM / VIA KYODO

  • Reuters

Torrential rain triggered landslides that killed at least one person and prompted authorities to order tens of thousands of people to leave their homes on Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday.

One woman in her 70s was killed when a landslide hit her house in Fukuoka Prefecture, said public broadcaster NHK.

Another three people were missing after a landslide hit two homes in Saga prefecture, NHK has said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW