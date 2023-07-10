The welfare ministry is discussing plans to use the My Number social security and taxation ID card to digitalize application procedures for the livelihood welfare program, which provides people in financial difficulties with loans to cover living expenses.
The ministry hopes to start accepting online applications in fiscal 2025 at the earliest.
The envisaged shift to digital applications comes after the government was flooded by applications for a special loan program introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to respond quickly.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.