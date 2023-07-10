  • A social welfare council worker (right) explains the procedure for making applications for a special loan program introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, in June 2020. | AMAGASAKI SOCIAL WELFARE COUNCIL / VIA KYODO
    A social welfare council worker (right) explains the procedure for making applications for a special loan program introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, in June 2020. | AMAGASAKI SOCIAL WELFARE COUNCIL / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

The welfare ministry is discussing plans to use the My Number social security and taxation ID card to digitalize application procedures for the livelihood welfare program, which provides people in financial difficulties with loans to cover living expenses.

The ministry hopes to start accepting online applications in fiscal 2025 at the earliest.

The envisaged shift to digital applications comes after the government was flooded by applications for a special loan program introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to respond quickly.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW