Urban ministers from the Group of Seven major countries meeting in Japan on Sunday agreed to work closely together with municipal governments to address global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Delegates gathering in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, also agreed to seek sustainable urban development by utilizing digital technologies while making sure a transition to greener, digitized cities will not leave behind the vulnerable such as older people, children, women, people with disabilities and other minorities.

The ministers stressed the importance of discussing urban issues as city populations are growing rapidly. Some 48% of the global population live in cities, a figure expected to increase to 55% by 2050, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.