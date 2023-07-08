  • The head of AI robot Ameca (from left), CEO female robot Mika, AI robot Sophia, 'Ultra-realistic artist' robot Ai-Da,' AI robot Desdemona, health care assistant robot Grace and teleoperated android Geminoid HI-2 are showcased during what was presented as the world's first news conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

Geneva – A panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots told a United Nations summit on Friday that they could eventually run the world better than humans.

But the social robots said they felt humans should proceed with caution when embracing the rapidly developing potential of artificial intelligence.

And they admitted that they cannot — yet — get a proper grip on human emotions.

