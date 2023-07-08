Geneva – A panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots told a United Nations summit on Friday that they could eventually run the world better than humans.
But the social robots said they felt humans should proceed with caution when embracing the rapidly developing potential of artificial intelligence.
And they admitted that they cannot — yet — get a proper grip on human emotions.
