Residents in the northern part of Kyushu remembered on Wednesday the victims of torrential rain and flooding that hit the region in 2017.

In the city of Asakura, in Fukuoka Prefecture, where the disaster killed 34 people and left two missing, Mayor Yuji Hayashi and other city officials offered silent prayers in the city hall at 10 a.m.

“It is our mission and responsibility to make efforts unsparingly for further reconstruction and development,” Hayashi said, showing his determination to move on to the next stage of reconstruction.