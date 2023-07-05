  • Members of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo, raise their fists during their annual May Day rally to demand higher pay and better working conditions, in Tokyo on April 29. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Japanese companies offered to raise wages by an average 3.58% in this year’s spring wage talks, marking a more than 3% increase for the first time in 29 years, to cope with historically high inflation, the country’s largest labor union said Wednesday.

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, said the average wage increase was equivalent to ¥10,560 ($73) per month, in response to its demand for about a 5% pay hike in the shuntō pay negotiations.

The offer was a result of tireless labor-management negotiations and “may be a turning point for the future,” the union said.

