Ukraine’s army has made modest progress in the south and Russian forces have advanced in Donbas, but the war’s front line is frozen and a month after the launch of Kyiv’s much-heralded counteroffensive neither side seems able to force a decisive breakthrough.

Ukrainian forces over the past week recaptured 9 square kilometers in the east and 28 square km in the south, Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said Monday.

It’s a far cry from Kyiv’s lightning successes seizing 9,000 square km in just nine days east of Kharkiv at the start of last September, followed by 5,000 more in November in the Kherson region.