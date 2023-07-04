The number of households in Japan with children fell below 10 million in 2022 for the first time since comparable data became available in 1986, government data showed Tuesday, providing a fresh reminder of the country’s rapidly declining birthrate.

Households with children under 18 stood at 9.917 million, down 3.4 percentage points from 2019 data to a record low of 18.3% of the total, according to the triennial data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Child care policy has been a priority for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which unveiled in June measures on child-rearing to reverse the falling birthrate in the aging nation.