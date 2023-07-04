  • Government data has shown Japanese households with children under 18 stood at 9.917 million, down 3.4 percentage points from 2019 data to a record low. | KYODO
The number of households in Japan with children fell below 10 million in 2022 for the first time since comparable data became available in 1986, government data showed Tuesday, providing a fresh reminder of the country’s rapidly declining birthrate.

Households with children under 18 stood at 9.917 million, down 3.4 percentage points from 2019 data to a record low of 18.3% of the total, according to the triennial data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Child care policy has been a priority for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which unveiled in June measures on child-rearing to reverse the falling birthrate in the aging nation.

