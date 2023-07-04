Cats are considered lucky in Japan, and owners of the popular pets spend big on their care. But how do you know when they’re feline down?

A tech firm and a university in Tokyo have teamed up to produce an app trained on thousands of cat photos that they say can tell you when your pet is in pain.

Since its release last month, “Cat Pain Detector” has racked up 43,000 users, mostly in Japan but also in Europe and South America, said Go Sakioka, head of developer Carelogy.