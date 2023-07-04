The government on Tuesday appointed senior Defense Ministry official Kazuo Masuda as vice defense minister, replacing Atsuo Suzuki as the ministry's top bureaucrat.

The appointment of Masuda, the 59-year-old head of the ministry's Bureau of Defense Policy, will be effective from July 14. He played a central role in revising three key defense documents last December, including the National Security Strategy.

In updating the three documents, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government pledged to acquire counterstrike capabilities, a significant shift from Japan's exclusively defense-oriented policy under its war-renouncing Constitution.