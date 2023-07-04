  • An F-35A stealth fighter jet at the U.S. Air Force's Kadena base in Okinawa Prefecture | KYODO
The Air Self-Defense Force has taken action to tackle potentially dangerous vibrations in engines of cutting-edge F-35 stealth fighter jets produced by the United States, Defense Ministry officials have said.

The ASDF has finished installing an adjuster supplied by the U.S. side to its F-35 fighters at the Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture, according to the ministry.

U.S. authorities in March notified countries using F-35 jets to take necessary action within the next 90 days to address the risk that an engine control-related pipe may be damaged due to vibrations caused by resonance in a rare phenomenon for F-35 fighters.

