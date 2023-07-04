  • Kyodo

Sapporo – The headless body of a man has been found at a hotel in Sapporo, with police continuing to search Tuesday for a person who was seen entering the victim’s room with him.

The victim was found naked; police believe both the head and the clothes were taken away by the subject of the manhunt in a bid to prevent identifying the body, according to sources.

The victim, whose body was found Sunday, remains unidentified.

