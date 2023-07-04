A Ground Self-Defense Force recruit who fatally shot two of his instructors and injured another during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan last month was served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, the Defense Ministry has said.

The 18-year-old recruit is suspected of murdering Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, during the exercise at an indoor firing range in Gifu Prefecture on June 14 that involved about 120 personnel, including some 70 recruits.

The recruit shot Kikumatsu in the head and then proceeded to shoot him in the back after he had fallen face-down, according to investigative sources.