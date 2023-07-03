  • A Ukrainian soldier in Neskuchne, Ukraine, which was recently taken back from Russian forces by Ukraine’s 129th Territorial Defense Brigade. | DAVID GUTTENFELDER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • Reuters

Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and face difficulties in the northeast, but are making progress near the shattered city of Bakhmut and in the south, the deputy defense minister said on Sunday.

Russian accounts of the front line said Moscow’s forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas further south, particularly the strategic hilltop town of Vuhlear. They also reported success in containing Ukrainian troops in the northeast.

Reuters could not confirm any of the battlefield accounts.

