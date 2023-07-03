  • Kyodo

Seoul – North Korea and Japan held working-level meetings multiple times last month over Pyongyang’s past abductions of Japanese nationals, a South Korean newspaper reported Monday, citing informed sources.

The officials met at least twice in third countries such as China and Singapore, the report by Dong-A Ilbo said. While North Korea maintained that it considers the matter resolved, the report said that if talks continue, Pyongyang and Tokyo could hold higher-level meetings in the future.

Japan notified the United States of the working-level meetings in advance, according to the report.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED