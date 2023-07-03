Japan and the European Union are considering issuing a joint statement announcing their intention to enhance maritime, cyberspace and supply chain security cooperation after their leaders meet next week, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold a regular summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Brussels on July 13.

In the statement, Japan and the European Union are likely to pledge to bolster joint drills in the Indo-Pacific region and help strengthen the maritime defense capabilities of Southeast Asian countries, apparently with China in mind, the sources said.