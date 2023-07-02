Police in the U.S. city of Baltimore said that two people had died and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting early on Sunday morning at a housing block in the city.

The city’s police department said three of the injured were in a critical condition after the incident at 800 block of Gretna Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore soon after midnight.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the police said.