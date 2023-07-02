  • Kyodo

The government plans to appoint Kazuo Masuda, director-general for defense policy, as the Defense Ministry’s top bureaucrat after he played a central role in formulating Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s security agenda, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Masuda, 59, head of the ministry’s Bureau of Defense Policy, would replace Atsuo Suzuki, 61, as vice defense minister, the source said. Kishida’s Cabinet will formally decide on the appointment in early July.

Kazuo Masuda | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
Kazuo Masuda | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW