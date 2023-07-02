Having appointed a new unification minister days earlier, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday that the ministry had focused too much on providing aid for North Korea in the past and needed to change, Yonhap news agency reported.

The new minister, Kim Yung-ho, is a conservative scholar and outspoken critic of human rights abuses in North Korea, which Yoon has sought to spotlight amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

“The Unification Ministry has been acting like the ministry of North Korea aid and it is wrong,” Yoon was quoted as saying telling staff in a statement issued by his press secretary. “It’s time for the unification ministry to change.”