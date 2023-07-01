Heavy rains across parts of Japan have left one person dead and at least one missing, authorities said Saturday, as they issued evacuation warnings for nearly 2 million residents.
The country’s weather agency has warned of potential landslides, flooding and other disasters in western, central and eastern Japan, as a seasonal rain front triggered strong downpours.
In Yamaguchi Prefecture, a man was found dead inside a car that had been washed into a river, a local police official said.
