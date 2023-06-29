Prices of baby products have gone up much more than other consumer goods over the past six months, according to a recent analysis of government statistics by a think tank researcher, who says he first noticed the trend while shopping for such goods.

After his son was born in May last year, Yuki Endo, a researcher at Hamagin Research Institute, began to see the gradual price of baby products increasing.

“I began thinking, ‘are the prices of baby products going up?’ But of course, you can’t actually track it unless you’re taking notes on it daily,” Endo said. “So I got curious and wanted to check the hard numbers.”