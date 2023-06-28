Lee Jung-hee was set to turn 60 next year. But then South Korea dropped its traditional age counting system Wednesday, so the Seoul-based housewife just got a year younger — and she’s thrilled.

South Korea is the last East Asian country to officially still use a method of calculating age that determines babies are aged one at birth, counting their months in the womb as their first year of life.

Under that system everyone gets a year older with the turn of the year rather than on their actual birthday, meaning a baby born on Dec. 31 would be considered two years old on Jan. 1 in Korean age.