Mecca, Saudi Arabia – Mobile phones are overheating and the pavement feels like a frying pan, but for Abdul al-Assad intense desert heat is all part of the Hajj pilgrimage in summertime Saudi Arabia.
Even with temperatures hitting 46 degrees Celsius, the 48-year-old Briton said the hardship only heightened his experience.
“If it was easy, it would be too easy,” said Assad, a real estate agent, in Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.
