The National Cancer Center said Monday that it will start online clinical trials of drugs for rare cancers in August by linking its hospital in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward with medical institutions in rural areas.

The project is aimed at making it easier for patients in the countryside to join clinical trials and reduce their economic burden.

The online clinical trials will initially be conducted with two institutions in western Japan — Shimane University Hospital in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, and the National Hospital Organization Shikoku Cancer Center in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture. The National Cancer Center plans to expand the project to other areas in the future.