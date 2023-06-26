Moscow made an effort on Monday to portray a return to business as usual after a weekend mutiny by mercenary troops threatened to undermine Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Putin did not personally address the crisis, but made a video speech to a youth forum dubbed the “engineers of the future” and praised industry for overcoming “severe external challenges.”

The Kremlin said that Putin had spoken to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi by phone and had received Tehran’s “full support” in connection with the mutiny.