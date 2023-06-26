Stealth marketing on the internet will be added to the list of misrepresentations prohibited under Japan’s revised law against misleading representations, which will come into force on Oct. 1.

Third-party “word-of-mouth” advertising will be covered by the ban unless it is recognized as self-motivating posting. Still, only advertisers such as companies will be held liable for violations, leaving questions about the effectiveness of the regulation.

The issue of stealth marketing, or advertising products or services to people without their knowledge, came to the fore after consumers — previously information recipients — began to spread information about products and services online.