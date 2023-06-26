The government is warning of a rebound in common summer diseases among children amid recent outbreaks of herpangina and respiratory syncytial virus (RS virus) nationwide.

Officials say increased precautions due to COVID-19 kept cases of infectious diseases other than COVID-19 low last year. That also means the number of people with immunity against those viral diseases is down, leading to recent outbreaks, they said.

There’s no vaccine or preventive medicine for herpangina or RS virus, so basic preventive steps such as hand washing and cough etiquette, including the use of masks for those who are able to wear them, are recommended. Experts say that, while there’s no need to panic, parents should take their children to see the doctor if they notice worrisome symptoms.