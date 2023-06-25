The number of ultrarich people in Japan is forecast to shrink by 1.8% in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed.

Japan, however, will remain home to the second largest number of ultrarich individuals — defined as a person with a net worth of at least $30 million — in Asia, behind mainland China, according to the latest annual Wealth Report by Knight Frank.

The number of such individuals in Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, is estimated to fall to 21,859 in 2027, down from 22,259 in 2022.