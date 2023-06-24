  • JIJI

Kobe – Saki Hosaka, recently arrested for allegedly confining her mother in Kobe, has confessed to abandoning the body of her son, Nao, with her brother and sisters, investigative sources said Saturday.

The body of the 6-year-old boy was found in a suitcase abandoned in a grassy area near the family’s home in the western city.

Hyogo Prefectural Police officers inspect the site where the body of a 6-year-old boy was found in Kobe's Nishi Ward on Friday. | KYODO
