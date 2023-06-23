Mosquito season is just beginning, but in the future we may have less to worry about, as chemical and cosmetics company Kao has unveiled a new chemical solution to combat mosquitoes.

During the Asia Dengue Summit in Bangkok last week, Kao presented its research results on a mechanism to prevent mosquitoes from flying. The findings of the research could be important given the increasing risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever, malaria and Zika.

The original study, published in February, was a joint project between Kao’s Personal Health Care Products Research Laboratory and the Laboratory for Circuit Mechanisms of Sensory Perception belonging to the Riken research institute.