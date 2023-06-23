YouTuber and ex-lawmaker GaaSyy was indicted Friday for allegedly making online threats against a popular actor and others, prosecutors said.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is suspected of threatening to defame actor Go Ayano, 41, and two others in his YouTube videos between February and August last year and interfering with the business of one of them.

GaaSyy garnered a large following after posting videos about celebrity scandals on his channel. He was stripped of his status as a lawmaker in March by the House of Councillors for not attending a single session since being elected last year.