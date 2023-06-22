The Norfolk Southern train was on fire when it passed Jessica Conard’s backyard in East Palestine, Ohio. Conard was lying in bed, blinds closed, unaware of the catastrophe barreling into her hometown.

“My first realization that something was up is when I heard all of the sirens,” she said. “The sirens went up and down the road, all night long.”

That was Friday, Feb. 3; the following days would go by in a blur. On Feb. 4, East Palestine’s interim village manager said the train had derailed while hauling “hazardous materials.” Hours later, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said responders had discovered “contaminated runoff” in two nearby streams, the Sulphur and Leslie runs.