Ukraine is in negotiations with Western arms manufacturers to boost production of weapons, including drones, and could sign contracts in the coming months, a Ukrainian minister told Reuters.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Ukraine has been scrambling to secure weapons ranging from munitions to rocket launchers to missiles. It has received support from countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain, and Sergiy Boyev, deputy minister for Strategic Industries in Ukraine, said Kyiv was in talks with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and eastern Europe about them producing weapons in Ukraine itself.

“We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months,” Boyev said on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow.