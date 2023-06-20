Authorities are considering ordering a mental evaluation for an 18-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force recruit after he shot dead two instructors and injured another in Gifu Prefecture last week, investigative sources said Monday.

The authorities aim to assess the male recruit’s mental state at the time of the attack on the three men during a live-fire training exercise at an indoor firing range, as he has claimed no personal animosity toward the victims.

The suspect shot at Kosuke Yashiro and Yusuke Hara, both 25, with an assault rifle when they tried to stop him from firing at Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, during the training session that involved approximately 120 personnel, including some 70 recruits.