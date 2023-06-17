Japan issued 1.29 million visas to foreign nationals in 2022, marking a roughly 14-fold increase from the previous year after it eased COVID-19 border control measures, the government has announced.

It is the first increase in three years, with the rise mainly down to a large increase in student and technical intern visas being issued, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The figure fell sharply during the pandemic, dipping to 1.12 million in 2020 when Japan began tightening border controls in an effort to curb coronavirus infections, and hit 90,306 in 2021, the lowest number since comparable data became available in 1999.