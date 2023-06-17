The central government plans to establish a new council involving the transport ministry and other government bodies to revitalize regional transportation.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed transport minister Tetsuo Saito to establish the new council at a meeting of the government’s Council for the Realization of the Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation on June 2.
The government is working to launch the regional transportation council this summer at the earliest.
