  • Jiji

The central government plans to establish a new council involving the transport ministry and other government bodies to revitalize regional transportation.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed transport minister Tetsuo Saito to establish the new council at a meeting of the government’s Council for the Realization of the Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation on June 2.

The government is working to launch the regional transportation council this summer at the earliest.

