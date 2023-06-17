As a young woman, Tran To Nga was a war correspondent, a prisoner and an activist. Now, at 81, she is waging a court battle against U.S. chemical firms to win justice for the Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.

Nga is the first and only civilian to bring a lawsuit against the 14 multinational chemical firms, including Dow Chemical and Monsanto, that produced and sold the toxic herbicide sprayed over Vietnam by U.S. forces during the war.

According to the World Health Organization, some batches of Agent Orange were contaminated with a dioxin — a highly toxic environmental pollutant — that is being investigated for its link to certain types of cancer and to diabetes.