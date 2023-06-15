  • Participants at the AI trial in Bangalore. While the sea change that was ushered in by ChatGPT has brought to the fore concerns about AI’s role in the spread of disinformation and job losses, the tests in Bangalore and in Mewat in northern India show it’s also a tool that can aid social equality. | BLOOMBERG
ChatGPT quickly found a home in the sophisticated echelons of investment banks and drug design firms. Now, the advanced artificial intelligence is coming to a huge workforce that’s largely tech-illiterate and non-English speaking: India’s domestic workers, waste recyclers and struggling farmers.

In the crowded neighborhoods of Bangalore, ragpickers, cooks and cleaners are taking part in an AI trial aimed at helping some of the nation’s poorest people access money from government anti-poverty programs without getting snarled in red tape and corruption.

It’s an opportunity for people such as Vijayalakshmi, who earns just $100 a month cooking for households in Jayanagar. She only uses her smartphone for basic purposes and speaks no English. Yet, that sweltering afternoon in April, she joined a gaggle of domestic workers to experiment with AI technology.

