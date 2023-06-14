Five women reported sore eyes and pain in their throats on Wednesday after they were sprayed with an unknown substance in a restroom at a department store in Osaka, according to media reports.
A woman who appeared to be in her 30s sprayed a substance before fleeing the scene, a witness said. That witness said she dit not know the woman who fled the scene.
A woman in her 80s said she was sprayed with a substance as she was exiting a private stall in the restroom, NHK reported.
