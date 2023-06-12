  • China's DF-41 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The nuclear arsenal of China in particular grew last year and other nuclear powers have continued to modernize theirs as geopolitical tensions rise, researchers have said. | AFP-JIJI
Stockholm – The nuclear arsenals of several countries, especially China, grew last year and other atomic powers continued to modernize theirs as geopolitical tensions rise, researchers said Monday.

“We are approaching, or maybe have already reached, the end of a long period of the number of nuclear weapons worldwide declining,” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The total amount of nuclear warheads among the nine nuclear powers — Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia and the United States — was down to 12,512 at the outset of 2023, from 12,710 at the start of 2022, according to SIPRI.

