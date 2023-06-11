  • The weather agency said Sunday that the rainy season has officially begun across Japan. | KYODO
    The weather agency said Sunday that the rainy season has officially begun across Japan. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

The rainy season has officially begun across Japan with most regions now experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.

The season does not occur in Hokkaido, the nation's northernmost prefecture.

The start of the rainy season this year was first declared in Okinawa and Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami region on May 18.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW