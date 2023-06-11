The rainy season has officially begun across Japan with most regions now experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
The season does not occur in Hokkaido, the nation's northernmost prefecture.
The start of the rainy season this year was first declared in Okinawa and Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami region on May 18.
