The total amount of share buybacks in 2023 by companies listed on the Tokyo bourse is likely to come close to last year’s record level of ¥9.2 trillion ($66.1 billion), a recent survey by a major securities brokerage firm found.

Since the start of the year, stock buybacks worth ¥4.6 trillion have been announced as of May 16, SMBC Nikko Securities said.

Market analysts say increased share buybacks are one of the reasons behind the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average’s rally to a 33-year high above the 30,000 mark in May.