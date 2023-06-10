Japan, the United States and the Philippines are considering holding the first trilateral talks of their security advisers in Tokyo next week to address China’s intensifying military activities in the Indo-Pacific region, diplomatic sources have said.

Under the new three-way security plan, Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, and his U.S. and Philippine counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Eduardo Ano, are expected to attend the planned talks on Friday, according to the sources.

The talks would reflect their deepening cooperation following the first joint drills by three countries’ coast guards earlier in the month off Manila Bay, which opens to the South China Sea.