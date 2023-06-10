  • U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan | OLIVER CONTRERAS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan | OLIVER CONTRERAS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • KYODO

Washington – Japan, the United States and the Philippines are considering holding the first trilateral talks of their security advisers in Tokyo next week to address China’s intensifying military activities in the Indo-Pacific region, diplomatic sources have said.

Under the new three-way security plan, Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, and his U.S. and Philippine counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Eduardo Ano, are expected to attend the planned talks on Friday, according to the sources.

The talks would reflect their deepening cooperation following the first joint drills by three countries’ coast guards earlier in the month off Manila Bay, which opens to the South China Sea.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED