Washington – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China later this month for long-delayed talks aimed at stabilizing tense relations, and a U.S. official said he is expected to be there on June 18.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to China in the coming weeks, citing an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
An official on Friday said Blinken would be in Beijing on June 18, but gave no other details.
